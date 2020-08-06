Waterloo considers changing fireworks rules, but wants a statewide ban

“I got a couple emails from landlords that were concerned that if this passed, they would get penalized,” Boesen said.

Ward 4 council member Jerome Amos said residents aren’t following the law as it is.

“I am truly having a change of heart as far as, maybe we do need to look at banning these and forming some sort of coalition with other cities to change their view on this,” Amos said. “No matter what we do, people are still shooting them off.”

Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein agreed, saying Morrissey’s “heart is in the right place,” but she doesn’t believe the public would comply.

“We can put as many words in this, and as many amendments, but I do not fundamentally believe any longer that people have any intention of obeying,” Klein said. “I believe enforcement is all but impossible on these amendments, well-meant though they may be.”

Juon echoed Amos in advocating Mayor Quentin Hart push for a statewide ban, though Morrissey said it was “sort of illogical” to advocate for a ban when fireworks are still sold legally.

Hart didn’t indicate he was willing to start such a coalition at this time.