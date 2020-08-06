Waterloo considers changing fireworks rules, but wants a statewide ban

WATERLOO — The city is considering new fireworks rules but wants the mayor to lead a coalition advocating for a statewide ban because, as one council member put it, the current laws aren’t working.
Waterloo allows fireworks use between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5. Ward 3 council member Pat Morrissey introduced amendments to Waterloo’s fireworks laws at a Monday work session that would limit decibel levels of fireworks, limit usage and direction to that person’s own property, and mandate that all debris be removed afterward.
“It gives them that window, those three days ... where they can legally use and shoot off those fireworks,” Morrissey said. “Without that — (like) back in 2018, when we banned them — people are going to buy because they legally can, and then were shooting them off against the code language at that time.”
Iowa’s law changed in 2017 to allow consumers to legally buy and shoot off fireworks after they were banned for decades.
Although cities can ban the use of fireworks — as Waterloo did in 2017 and 2018 before lifting the ban in 2019 — cities cannot ban sales.
“I know we can’t ban the sale,” at-large council member Sharon Juon said. “Short of that, I like the amendments.”
At-large council member Dave Boesen said he wasn’t sure how the city would enforce rules on where fireworks are shot off or debris removal.
“I got a couple emails from landlords that were concerned that if this passed, they would get penalized,” Boesen said.
Ward 4 council member Jerome Amos said residents aren’t following the law as it is.
“I am truly having a change of heart as far as, maybe we do need to look at banning these and forming some sort of coalition with other cities to change their view on this,” Amos said. “No matter what we do, people are still shooting them off.”
Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein agreed, saying Morrissey’s “heart is in the right place,” but she doesn’t believe the public would comply.
“We can put as many words in this, and as many amendments, but I do not fundamentally believe any longer that people have any intention of obeying,” Klein said. “I believe enforcement is all but impossible on these amendments, well-meant though they may be.”
Juon echoed Amos in advocating Mayor Quentin Hart push for a statewide ban, though Morrissey said it was “sort of illogical” to advocate for a ban when fireworks are still sold legally.
Hart didn’t indicate he was willing to start such a coalition at this time.
“Right now, we have house accord to push the amendments to the (city council) agenda,” he said. “I would like to move that forward.”
Eight of Iowa’s 15 largest cities ban fireworks completely: Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Urbandale and West Des Moines.
Waterloo joins Ankeny, Bettendorf, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Marion and Sioux City in allowing one to three days for consumers to set off fireworks.
