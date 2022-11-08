Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Shrek The Musical' opens Friday at Hope Martin Theatre

WATERLOO — An ogre rescues a princess from a castle kept guarded by a fire-breathing dragon so Lord Farquaad of Duloc can wed his perfect bride and become king of perfect Duloc. In return, fairy tale characters Farquaad exiled to the ogre’s swamp will be moved someplace else.

The end.

Except it’s not that easy to sum up “Shrek The Musical,” which opens Friday at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. Turns out, Shrek’s quest becomes a life-changing journey for the social outcast. There’s also a talking Donkey, the feisty Princess Fiona, a short-tempered ruler and a dozen or so other fairy tale misfits.

“It’s such a fun show for the entire family, and it has a nice message about diversity and accepting people for who they are. ‘Shrek’ also takes beloved fairy tale characters and stories and irreverently turns them on their heads,” said Director Greg Holt.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 17, 18 and 19 and Dec. 2. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20 and Dec. 3 and 4. The show is on stage at the Hope Martin Theatre at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Ticket are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available online at wcpbhct.org, by phone at (319) 291-4494 or at the playhouse’s box office at the Center for the Arts.

Nearly 100 people showed up to audition for a role in “Shrek,” Holt said. “That’s more than any other show that I can remember doing at WCP.

“We ended up with 46 performers – a big group for us. We wanted to make as many opportunities as we could. We extended the stage out into the audience to accommodate those 46 actors on stage at one time. It will make it exciting for the audience, too, to be closer to the characters.”

“Shrek The Musical” features music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay Abaire. The production is based on the 2001 hit film “Shrek,” sequels “Shrek 2” and “Shrek Forever After” and the 1990 William Steig book “Shrek!”

“We have a great cast of performers who can sing really well,” Holt said. Music ranges from R&B and ‘60s pop-rock, such as “I’m a Believer” to tap-dance and jazz numbers. “From songs like ‘Duloc,’ a parody of ‘It’s a Small World After All’ to ‘I Know It’s Today,’ where Fiona dreams of being rescued from her tower – with shout-outs to Judy Bloom and ‘Rent’ – it encompasses so much, so quickly.”

Jessica Lieb is music director, and Tru Cyrus is choreographing dance numbers.

Josh Drewelow, who appeared in WCP’s “Ring of Fire” and “Spamalot,” has been cast as Shrek. Gabby Cook is making her debut at the playhouse as Princess Fiona. Cook appeared in Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s “Mamma Mia.” Donkey is being played by Ahmad Madlock.

“These three drive the show, they drive the energy forward,” Holt explained.

Scenes shift frequently between a green world of swamp and forest and the world of Duloc and castles.

“It’s a traveler’s play, both physically and metaphorically, with these characters on a quest, a journey where they learn about themselves, about love and how to celebrate differences,” the director explained. Set design is by Luke VanCleve, lighting by Thomas White and sound by Megan Drinovsky. Costume designer is Jana Fairbanks.

Several times in the show, Fiona will transition between princess and ogre “through the magic of theater,” Holt said. There’s also a 20-foot-long dragon “that’s quite a spectacle.”

“Shrek” is Holt’s swan song as artist director at WCP. On Dec. 12, he begins a new role as executive director at Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre.

“There will be lots for the audience to look at, lots of things happening on stage, and they can sing along with ‘Believer,’ if they want. It’s a nice way to end the show, and I’m pretty sure people will leave the theater humming it. ‘Shrek’ is a good show to go out on,” Holt added.