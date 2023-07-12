WATERLOO — Nineteen-year-old Ryan Marten has a confession.

He’s never seen the 1977 disco classic movie “Saturday Night Fever.” But Marten, who is cast as Tony Manero in the Waterloo Community Playhouse summer musical, thinks he understands the core of the cocky Brooklyn youth who finds validation on the disco dance floor.

As leader of his group of deadbeat friends, “people think he’s this cocky guy. That’s on the outside, but inside he feels like he’s a nobody. When he dances at the disco, that’s when he feels like he’s somebody. People notice him. He has a lot more emotion that people probably think, and it’s really cool to see his character develop through the whole musical,” said Marten.

“Saturday Night Fever” opens Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Performances run through July 23.

Based on the film, the jukebox musical is filled with hits by the Bee Gees, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman and “How Deep Is Your Love,” and disco hits of the era such as “Disco Inferno,” by The Trammps, “If I Can’t Have You,” by Yvonne Elliman, and Kool & The Gang’s “Open Sesame.”

“It’s really the nostalgia factor of this show and the great Bee Gees music that makes it so fun and lively. The disco era has been fun to go back to and create on stage,” said Anita Ross, WCP executive director.

Attending a performance of WCP’s summer musical has become a tradition for the community, and “Saturday Night Fever” is highly anticipated. “It’s one of the first shows we choose each year, and we build our season around it. We want to present something that’s fun, that gets people excited and, with this show, it’s the music,” Ross explained.

The show’s music, fashion, style and language are specific to the disco era.

“To find that disco style is very important. The hardest part is finding that sense of Brooklyn in the 1970s. There’s a certain attitude, a certain way of carrying themselves that you want to capture. You put it all together with the story, and it’s been amazing to see the energy and enthusiasm of the cast,” she said.

There are 29 cast members. Dancing and singing rehearsals began in early May.

Kyle N. Weber is directing the production, with Mason Sealock as music director and Destiny Tru Cyrus as choreographer. Jana Fairbanks is the costume designer. Valeriya Nedviga is the scenic designer brought on board to transport the audience to the Odyssey 2001 disco club and other locales in the musical.

“The directing team has taken this cast through the ringer with the highly demanding choreography, iconic vocals and sensitive topics of race relations, not unlike those in ‘West Side Story,’” said Weber.

Race, drug use and violence are among darker elements in the film, and Weber spent time with the cast discussing how the stage adaptation has progressed over time. That’s something many scripts fail to do, Weber said. “In doing so, it has taken the best parts of the film and made them accessible to audiences the film may not reach, inviting a modernized discourse around the aforementioned topics.”

While the majority of the action is centered on dancing, the story has a surprisingly deeper message, Ross pointed out.

“Tony’s an amazing dancer. He likes the feeling of being on the dance floor and where that takes him outside his life in Brooklyn. When he meets Stephanie (Erin McRae), and they start dancing together and enter a dance contest, he has to figure out his dreams for his future — what those dreams mean, how much weight do they have, and how far he is going to follow them.”

Marten, who appeared in WCP’s “Frozen Jr.” and “Footloose,” carries the show, Ross said.

“My strong suit is probably singing, so that’s why I got into musicals. I’m also athletic, and dancing is easy for me to pick up. Acting is the hardest part for me. There are so many different emotions to portray, facial expressions and what your body is doing. A lot of things go into it,” Marten explained.

And, of course, there’s Tony’s fits-like-a-second-skin white suit. “Bell-bottom flared pants — I’m really excited about wearing them,” he said, laughing.

Director Weber praises the leadership of his leading players, as well as Seacock and Cyrus, noting that it “has made this process quite a joy to witness.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 20, 21 and 22; and 2 p.m. July 16 and 23. Tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for children, available online at wcpbhct.org, by phone at (319) 291-4494 or at the playhouse’s box office at the Center for the Arts.

