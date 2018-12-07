WATERLOO --The opening night audience at the Waterloo Community Playhouse's holiday production "Annie" were privy to the announcement of next season's much-anticipated summer musical.
WCP will present "Beauty and the Beast," the classic story of Belle, a young woman who lives with her clockmaker father in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his real self again. Time is running out as petals on the rose drop, and if he fails, he and his staff will be forever doomed.
The musical will open July 12, said Executive Director Norman Ussery. It was first performed on the Hope Martin Stage as a musical in 2005, and the Black Hawk Children's Theatre performed a version of it in 2011.
The season will run from July 2019 to May 2020. Two additional as-yet-unannounced musicals are on the schedule, both produced in the Cedar Valley for the first time. The season also includes an undated version of a classic psychological thriller and a new comedy.
The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will present two musicals, one drama and one classic fairy tale comedy.
Details of these shows will be announced in late January.
