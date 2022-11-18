Waterloo Community Playhouse announces 2023 season; 'Saturday Night Fever' is summer musical

WATERLOO — Beginning with the announcement of the new Young Playwright Festival, the summer musical, “Saturday Night Fever,” and hiring a new artistic director, the 2023 season at Waterloo Community Playhouse promises to be one of excitement and change.

Not unlike this year, said Anita Ross, WCP and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre executive director.

“It’s definitely been a year of change,” said Ross, who was named executive director following the retirement of Norman Ussery in January. Previously, she was artistic director for Black Hawk Children’s Theatre.

A search committee will be formed in December to begin the process of finding a replacement for WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt, who begins his new duties Dec. 12 as executive director for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre.

“We have some things we want to get done before we begin the search process, including getting new seats installed in the Hope Martin Theatre. I’m very confident in our staff, and I enjoy the work everyone is doing. I never regret anyone leaving who has got wings – it’s theater, it’s what we do,” said Ross.

The goal is “always to figure out how we can put on great productions for our audiences,” she explained, adding that local directors have reached out to Ross in hopes of directing a show in the interim. “We have a full busy season ahead celebrating community theater.”

WCP is organizing and presenting a Young Playwrights Festival, March 24-April 1, involving students from Central, Hoover, Carver and Bunger middle schools and West and East high schools.

“Students will have the opportunity to write a play, audition and cast roles, hold rehearsals and get involved in production and directing and seeing the show performed on stage at the Hope Martin Theatre. It’s an opportunity to really experience live theater. There’s already been a lot of interest from students and the schools, so we’re very excited about collaborating on the project.”

The Waterloo Community Playhouse season opens with “Prelude to a Kiss” Feb. 17-26. A play by Craig Lucas, it’s about a couple whose love is tested by a supernatural event. It was adapted for the big screen in 1992, starring Alec Baldwin and Meg Ryan. Jakob Reha, a University of Northern Iowa theater department graduate, will direct.

“The Foreigner,” an award-winning two-act comedy by Larry Shue, will be on stage April 28-May 7, followed by Speed Theater, April 14-15, when participants have just 24 hours to write, cast and rehearse 10-minute plays before performing them.

Shakespeare in the Garden is June 21-25 at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden, featuring “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

“Saturday Night Fever” will strut on stage July 14-23. A director has not yet been chosen for the show. “Misery,” a dark comedy directed by Alan Malone, will be on stage Oct. 20-29. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Dec. 8-17, is the holiday show.

“We like to mix it up and wanted to do something different than your usual Christmas show. Hopefully, we’ll have our new artistic director on board to direct this show,” Ross said. “There’s lovely music in the show I think audiences will enjoy.”

Ross said a musical cabaret showcase is being planned for late summer, “but we’re not sure where that is going to land on the schedule.”

Black Hawk Children’s Theatre productions open with “Pinballs,” Jan 13-21, directed by Sam Cota in the black-box theater at the WCP’s Walker Building. Other shows include Disney’s “Newsies Jr.,” Sept. 15-23 and “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” Nov. 10-18, both at the Hope Martin Theatre.

The public can purchase Season Flex Passes or individual tickets at wcpbhct.org, the WCP box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., or by calling (319) 291-4494. For group orders, call (319) 235-0367.