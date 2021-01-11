Waterloo Community Playhouse actors to return for 2021 season on new stage floor

“First and foremost, we’re thinking about how we can keep everybody safe and healthy, and how we can still create. I’ve been heartened by the outpouring of support we’ve gotten. Kids and their parents are so full of anticipation. For so many kids and older artists, theater has been an outlet that has given them so much confidence, experience and joy,” said Anita Ross, BHCT artistic director.

WCP hopes to perform Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” in June. The classic, generational drama was originally scheduled for October 2020. A summer musical is scheduled for July, but the title has not yet been confirmed, followed by “Elf” as the Christmas production.

When “Leaving Iowa” opens, audience size will be limited and the theater will be sanitized after each performance. Board and staff members have been discussing how the traditional theater model has been impacted by the pandemic and changes that likely will be made going forward.