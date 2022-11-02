 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Community, Friendship Village foundations present estate planning seminar

Erin Tink

Erin Tink is the director of the Waterloo Community Foundation.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation and Friendship Village Foundation at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for an estate planning seminar at Friendship Village Event Center, 600 Park Lane.

Attorney Theresa Hoffman will present estate planning strategies and related tax and legal updates. Hoffman specializes in estate planning, wills, and probate law. She also serves on the board of directors of the Waterloo Community Foundation.

Community members may join this free presentation by contacting Kathy Frampton, Friendship Village Foundation development assistant, at (319) 291-8149 or kframpton@fvrc.com.

