Waterloo Community, Friendship Village foundations present estate planning seminar

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation and Friendship Village Foundation at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for an estate planning seminar at Friendship Village Event Center, 600 Park Lane.
Attorney Theresa Hoffman will present estate planning strategies and related tax and legal updates. Hoffman specializes in estate planning, wills, and probate law. She also serves on the board of directors of the Waterloo Community Foundation.
Community members may join this free presentation by contacting Kathy Frampton, Friendship Village Foundation development assistant, at (319) 291-8149 or
kframpton@fvrc.com.
PHOTOS: Don Bosco participates in Class 1A state volleyball tournament
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-25.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) returns the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-04.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-06.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-38.jpg
Don Bosco players embrace after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-24.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) and Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-30.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-10.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-29.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-08.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point with Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-03.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-34.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) dive to hit the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-07.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-09.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-16.jpg
Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) and Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) go up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-27.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-12.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-28.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-14.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) spikes the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-01.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) goes up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-32.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-22.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) goes up to block against Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-05.jpg
Don Bosco players celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-23.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) spikes the ball against Ankeny Christian's Kassidy Quick (11) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-37.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) react after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-35.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-15.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) and Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-11.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-26.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) go up to block against Ankeny Christian's Morgan Fincham (6) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-31.jpg
Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-36.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
