WATERLOO -- The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation on Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. to hear from the Riverview Center about the services they provide.

The Riverview Center assists survivors of sexual and domestic violence through their Waterloo Crisis Intervention Program.

Community members can join the free presentation by contacting Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

Windows on Waterloo is a Zoom educational series offered by the Waterloo Community Foundation which serves to highlight community organizations and the work they do.

