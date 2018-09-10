WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation seeks grant proposals from qualified organizations for projects or programs that benefit the community of Waterloo and in limited situations its vicinity.
Grant proposals must detail how funds will improve and benefit the community and citizens in one of four areas: health and human services; arts and culture; education or economic development.
A total of four grants will be awarded up to $5,000 each. Matching funds are not required, but partnerships are encouraged. Funds must be expended between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.
Completed applications must be postmarked or delivered to foundation offices by 4 p.m. Oct. 11.
An informational meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Philanthropy Center, 425 Cedar St., third floor. Grant recipients will be announced the week of Nov. 5.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact Michelle Temeyer at Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org or 883-6022. Applications are also available at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
During the past two years, $42,000 has been awarded to nonprofits serving multiple needs in the community.
