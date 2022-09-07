WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Foundation seeks grant proposals from qualified organizations for projects or programs that benefit the community of Waterloo and, in limited situations its vicinity. Grant proposals must detail how funds will improve and benefit our community in one of four areas: health and human services, arts and culture, education, or economic development.

Executive Director Erin Tink said, “Our Board is passionate about granting dollars back into our community and partnering with the nonprofits that are making an impact in Waterloo. We have a strong nonprofit network and are committed to engaging with their work so we can connect the generosity of our donors to current needs and opportunities.”

A total of seven grants will be awarded up to $5,000 each. Matching funds are not required, and funds must be expended between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Grant recipients will be announced the week of November 28.

Applications are available on the Foundation’s website at wloocommunityfoundation.org/grants. Completed applications must be received by Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, contact the Foundation’s Program Manager, Paige Price, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org or (319) 883-6022.