{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Community Foundation logo

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation is seeking grant proposals from qualified organizations for projects or programs that benefit the community of Waterloo and, in limited situations, its vicinity.

Grant proposals must detail how funds will improve and benefit the community and citizens in one of four areas: health and human services; arts and culture; education or economic development.

Dr. Wilfred Johnson, grants committee chair, said, “Our community is blessed to have a network of agencies and volunteers that provide untold services that contribute to our quality of life. And, our generous donors have allowed us, at a very early stage in our development, to support and build our community as a great place to live, work and play. Together, we can do so much.”

A total of five grants will be awarded up to $5,000 each. Matching funds are not required, but partnerships are encouraged. Funds must be expended between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Completed applications must be postmarked or delivered to foundation offices by Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. An informational meeting is scheduled Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo. Grant recipients will be announced the week of Nov. 25.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact Michelle Temeyer at Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org or 883-6022. Applications are also available on the website.

The Waterloo Community Foundation was organized in June 2015 to serve needs in Waterloo. During the past three years, $60,000 has been awarded to nonprofits serving multiple needs in the community.

To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments