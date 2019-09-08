WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation is seeking grant proposals from qualified organizations for projects or programs that benefit the community of Waterloo and, in limited situations, its vicinity.
Grant proposals must detail how funds will improve and benefit the community and citizens in one of four areas: health and human services; arts and culture; education or economic development.
Dr. Wilfred Johnson, grants committee chair, said, “Our community is blessed to have a network of agencies and volunteers that provide untold services that contribute to our quality of life. And, our generous donors have allowed us, at a very early stage in our development, to support and build our community as a great place to live, work and play. Together, we can do so much.”
A total of five grants will be awarded up to $5,000 each. Matching funds are not required, but partnerships are encouraged. Funds must be expended between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Completed applications must be postmarked or delivered to foundation offices by Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. An informational meeting is scheduled Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo. Grant recipients will be announced the week of Nov. 25.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact Michelle Temeyer at Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org or 883-6022. Applications are also available on the website.
The Waterloo Community Foundation was organized in June 2015 to serve needs in Waterloo. During the past three years, $60,000 has been awarded to nonprofits serving multiple needs in the community.
To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.