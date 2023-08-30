WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation seeks grant proposals from qualified organizations that benefit the community of Waterloo in one of four areas: health and human services, arts and culture, education, or economic development.

All grant requests are reviewed by a team of community members and approved by the foundation’s board of directors. Applications are available online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/grants. Completed applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 6.

For more information, contact Paige Price, program manager, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org or (319) 883-6022.