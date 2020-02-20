Waterloo Community Foundation seeks arts awards nominees

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation is seeking nominations of people, groups, organizations or companies that have contributed to the arts in Waterloo.
They must meet one of the following criteria: provide substantial financial support to one or more arts organizations in Waterloo over an extended period of time; provide significant volunteer service to one or more arts organizations in Waterloo over an extended period of time; impact an interdisciplinary collaboration between local arts organizations; or povide a high level of excellence in any art form that impacted or brought great honor to Waterloo.
Applications are available at https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/news/ and must be received at the Foundation’s office by 5 p.m. on April 1.
Honorees will be recognized at the Celebration of the Arts on April 30 at 5 p.m at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, presented in partnership with the Center for the Arts, Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony and Waterloo Community Playhouse. The public is invited to attend.