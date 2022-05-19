 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Community Foundation names new program manager

WATERLOO — Paige Price has been named program manager at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The new position was created to support efforts to serve individuals and organizations in Waterloo for community betterment.

Paige is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and has spent the last four years with Love INC of the Cedar Valley.

She will be managing community programs, including competitive grant and scholarship programs, engaging with the local non-profit community and implementing communication strategies.

To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, call 319-883-6022 or visit wloocommunityfoundation.org.

