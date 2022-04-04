Waterloo Community Foundation holds “Celebrate Waterloo” event Thursday

WATERLOO – On Thursday, April 7, the Waterloo Community Foundation will gather for Celebrate Waterloo, an annual grant recipient and donor recognition event, at the Hawkeye Community College Van G Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a short program at 6 p.m. to recognize each grant recipient and the important work they’re doing in Waterloo. This past fall, the foundation received applications from 23 nonprofit groups, representing total requests of over $115,000. A grant committee reviewed each application to award grants benefiting Waterloo residents in one of four areas: health and human services; arts and culture; education or economic development. This year, the diverse group of Grant Recipients includes: the Boys and Girls Club, Leader Valley, North End Update, One City United, Riverview Center, and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony.

Each recipient will be awarded $5,000 to fund the following projects in 2022:

North End Update

Featured Program: “Ms Rocki-n-Chaveevah LIVE!”

WCF Symphony

Featured Program: Evolution of African-American Music

Boys & Girls Club

Featured Programs: Passport to Manhood and SMART Girls

Leader Valley

Featured Program: Leader In Me at Lincoln Elementary

One City United

Featured Program: Momentum

Riverview Center

Featured Program: Waterloo Crisis Response Program

In celebration of the grant recipients, Board President, Lori Johnson, says, "Our grant recipients do important and meaningful work in our community. Their work isn't always easy and is not always easily seen or recognized. This evening of celebration is one way we can show our appreciation for their commitment to caring for others and strengthening our community."

