WATERLOO – The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation and Friendship Village Foundation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24 for a charitable giving strategies seminar.

Representatives from Stifel will provide basic information and an explanation of the roles Stifel Trust Company and Stifel Donor Advised Funds can play in helping individuals pursue their charitable giving objectives.

The seminar will be held at the Friendship Village Event Center at 600 Park Lane in Waterloo. The event is free to attend and all are welcome.

Those interested should RSVP to Kathy Frampton, Friendship Village development assistant, at (319) 291-8149 or kframpton@fvrc.com.

