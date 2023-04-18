WATERLOO – The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation and Friendship Village Foundation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24 for a charitable giving strategies seminar.
Representatives from Stifel will provide basic information and an explanation of the roles Stifel Trust Company and Stifel Donor Advised Funds can play in helping individuals pursue their charitable giving objectives.
The seminar will be held at the Friendship Village Event Center at 600 Park Lane in Waterloo. The event is free to attend and all are welcome.
Those interested should RSVP to Kathy Frampton, Friendship Village development assistant, at (319) 291-8149 or
kframpton@fvrc.com.
Photos: UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois, April 14
SBall UNI vs. SIU 1
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge celebrates at third base after hitting a three-run triple against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 2
Northern Iowa's Kailyn Packard delivers a pitch against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 3
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders, left, is greeted at home plate after hitting a two-run homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 4
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge runs to third after clearing the bases with a triple against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 5
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders connects with a pitch for a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 6
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge celebrates on as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 7
Northern Iowa's Taylor Hogan slides safely into second base after hitting an RBI double against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 8
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders runs to third base against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 9
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge runs towards home plate after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 10
Northern Iowa's Taylor Hogan celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 11
Northern Iowa's Addison McElrath smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.