Metro Briefs

Waterloo Community Foundation hears about jobs program

Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO – Dean Feltes will speak about One City United’s employment programs to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

One City is addressing the underlying issues related to poverty and unemployment in Waterloo. After five years of research conducted in under-served neighborhoods, they have developed a network of resources and two unique programs that connect and equip those who desire transformed lives.

Their two programs, Momentum and Restore, are designed to teach work force development and life skills, specifically geared toward individuals who have employment barriers.

“Windows on Waterloo” is a Zoom educational series offered monthly by the Waterloo Community Foundation. The public may join this free presentation by contacting the Foundation at info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

 

