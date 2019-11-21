WATERLOO – Family and friends of the late Harry and Polly Slife have established a permanent fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.
Both were life-long community supporters of Waterloo and the greater Cedar Valley and gave generously of their time and resources to many community organizations, including the University of Northern Iowa, Wartburg College, the Girl Scouts, and Quakerdale, as well as many others.
The Cedar Falls residents, who were instrumental community leaders whose community, philanthropic and volunteer efforts, were killed in a 1994 car accident.
Harry Slife was an economic development leader when the Cedar Valley was in perhaps its deepest need – the 1980s recession. He had been president of Rath Packing Co. and Black Hawk Broadcasting. He served as a state senator and was a member of the state Board of Regents (1972-1979). He was a Wartburg regent from 1980 until his death. He was involved in many community fundraising effort, and resigned from the state Senate to devote more time to his community work.
Polly was president of the P.E.O. Chapter LK and United Methodist Women, a Sartori Hospital board member and an advocate for the Girl Scouts and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Through this fund, the legacy of the couple will live on, said foundation officials.
“The Slifes are, in my mind, irreplaceable. They left a void in our community’s leadership, but through this named fund, their acts of kindness, generosity and guidance will remain a part of Waterloo,” said Bob Brown, a family friend.
A gift to the Harry and Polly Slife fund will support qualified programs and projects that meet community needs and benefit the health and welfare of Waterloo citizens.
Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Harry and Polly Slife Fund, may send tax deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar St., Suite 320, in Waterloo 50701. On-line giving is also available at: https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2/.
The Waterloo Community Foundation was established in 2015 for the long-term benefit of the community of Waterloo. The mission of the Foundation is to provide a lean, straightforward, and transparent conduit vehicle to those who wish to contribute resources for the betterment of the greater Waterloo, Iowa community and its citizens.
For more information on this fund or other opportunities to support Waterloo, contact the Foundation office at 319.883.6022. To learn about the Waterloo Community Foundation, visit www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
