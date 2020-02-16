Waterloo Community Foundation elects officers

Crowley is manufacturing engineering manager for John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo in the areas of assembly, machining, facilities and maintenance. He holds a a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tuskegee University, a master’s in systems engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa. Kajtazovic is a graduate of Waterloo West High School and University of Northern Iowa. She is completing her health care administration master’s degree from the University of Missouri. She served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives and ran for U.S Congress, and is now development director for UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation. Sallis is a native of Waterloo, and a graduate of East High School. She served in the U.S. Navy and now works at CUNA Mutual.