Waterloo Community Foundation elects officers

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has elected officers for 2020.
Officers include: President, Geof Grimes; Vice President, Wilfred Johnson; Secretary, Chuck Rowe; Treasurer, Sam Holden; and Past President, Tim Hurley.
Newly elected board members Scott Crowley, Anesa Kajtazovic, and Sharina Sallis join current board members Stacy Bentley, Theresa Hoffman, Kent McCausland, Lori Johnson, Lance Vanderloo, Chuck Rowe and Sam Holden. Retiring board members include Mike Young, Rick Young and Jim Walsh.
Crowley is manufacturing engineering manager for John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo in the areas of assembly, machining, facilities and maintenance. He holds a a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tuskegee University, a master’s in systems engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa. Kajtazovic is a graduate of Waterloo West High School and University of Northern Iowa. She is completing her health care administration master’s degree from the University of Missouri. She served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives and ran for U.S Congress, and is now development director for UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation. Sallis is a native of Waterloo, and a graduate of East High School. She served in the U.S. Navy and now works at CUNA Mutual.
The Waterloo Community Foundation was founded in 2015 to provide for the long-term benefit of Waterloo citizens and work with donors that share the vision of a stronger Waterloo. On-line giving is available at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.