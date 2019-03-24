WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has elected officers for 2019. They are: president, Geof Grimes; vice president, Kathy McCoy; secretary, Wilfred Johnson; treasurer, Troy Smith; and past president, Tim Hurley.
Newly elected board members Lance Vanderloo, Lori Johnson, Sam Holden and Chuck Rowe join current board members Stacy Bentley, Theresa Hoffman, Kent McCausland, Jim Walsh, Mike Young and Rick Young. Retiring board members are Dan Watters, Joe Vich and Jim Lind.
The Waterloo Community Foundation was founded in 2015 to provide for the long-term benefit of Waterloo citizens and work with donors that share the vision of a stronger Waterloo. During the past 3 1/2 years, the board has received 142 grant applications; awarded 17 grants to Waterloo-based nonprofits; worked in partnership with the Loral Trust to award nine grants totaling more than $18,000 to 450 children in grades K-8; and established endowments with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley and the Black Hawk County Conservation Board.
Four scholarship funds have been established, as well as partnerships with Koats4Kids, the Waterloo Police Protective Association and the Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Waterloo Softball Association, Mark’s Park, Kingsley Neighborhood Association and Believe Waterloo.
Additional information is available by contacting any board member or Executive Director Michelle Temeyer at 883-6022. Online giving is also available by going to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
