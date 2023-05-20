WATERLOO – On Monday, May 22, the Waterloo Community Foundation will gather for Celebrate Waterloo, an annual grant recipient and donor recognition event, at the Hawkeye Community College Van G Miller Adult Learning Center. The foundation will recognize seven nonprofits that received a total of $35,000 in competitive grant funds in 2023.

This past fall, the foundation received applications from 38 nonprofit organizations, representing total requests of over $190,000. A grant committee reviewed each and every application to award grants benefitting Waterloo residents in one of four areas: health and human services; arts and culture; education or economic development.

This year, the group of grant recipients includes Allen College, Hawkeye Community College Foundation, House of Hope, Link CCD, Waterloo Public Library, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, and Vision to Learn.

The Celebrate Waterloo event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a short program at 6 p.m. to recognize each grant recipient and the important work they’re doing in Waterloo.

Each recipient will be awarded $5,000 to fund the following projects in 2023:

Allen College: Summer Nurse and Health Careers Camp

Hawkeye Community College Foundation: Family Literacy Program

House of Hope: Pillars Porch Replacement

Link CCD: Link Youth Team

Waterloo Public Library: Installation of Public Art by Waterloo’s Youth Art Team in Library Teen Area

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls: Waterloo Salvation Basketball

Vision to Learn: Waterloo Student Vision Care