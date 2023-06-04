COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced the establishment of the Geof and Vicki Grimes Fund in memory of founder and former board president Geof Grimes.
The fund was set up by the Grimes family and will contribute resources toward organizations that support arts and culture, education, and relief from food insecurity in the community.
Geof Grimes was active in the Waterloo community and served as president of Struxture Architects until his retirement in 2010. Throughout his career, he was involved with more than two dozen organizations. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served on many boards and committees including the Waterloo Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Black Hawk Gaming Association, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and Friends of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Grimes died in 2020 while serving as board president of the Waterloo Community Foundation. His wife, Vicki, and their children, Tiffany Siegeland and Ryan McGuire Grimes, established a donor advised fund to continue the family’s legacy with the foundation and greater Waterloo community.
Community members interested in contributing to the fund can donate online at
wloocommunityfoundation.org/give. Checks can be mailed to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar St., Suite 320, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo.
