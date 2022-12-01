Waterloo Community Foundation announces grant awards

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation awarded seven $5,000 grants through its competitive grant process.
The foundation received 38 applications from organizations for projects or programs that benefit Waterloo in one of four areas: health and human services, arts and culture, education and economic development.
The 2022 recipients include:
- Allen College for their Summer Nurse and Health Careers Camp, which offers education opportunities for low-income students and members of groups historically underrepresented in healthcare. The program helps students transition toward higher education by building awareness of nursing and health-related disciplines and enhancing career-ready skills.
- Hawkeye Community College Foundation’s family literacy program, which seeks to help parents improve both their parenting and literacy skills, while enhancing their ability to support their children’s education. The multi-generational support in literacy development provided to students who participate will strengthen literacy, language and work skills.
- House of Hope for replacement of the porch, foundation and support structures to stop the separation of the porch from the Walnut Street house being used for Pillars programming. Repair is needed for continued safe use of the porch as an entry point, use as an outdoor work or relaxation area and it will contribute to the historic neighborhood as a gateway to downtown.
- Link CCDs Link Youth Team will meet monthly to focus together on three Walnut Neighborhood projects. These include neighborhood planning, the Birthday Box Project and walnut tree yard signs. The team will be made up of six to 10 Walnut neighborhood youth between the ages of 12 to 17 who are committed to serving together for 14 months.
- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls’ traveling basketball program, Waterloo Salvation, offers Cedar Valley youths the opportunity to participate in league sports without economic burden. Teams made up of students from all area schools, both public and private, come together for the common goal of building stronger players and stronger characters.
- Vision to Learn, which during the 2022-23 school year will partner with select Waterloo Schools and Unity Point Health nurses to provide free vision screenings, eye exams and new prescription glasses for students.
- The Waterloo Public Library, in collaboration with Youth Art Team, will design and bring to life unique public art experiences in the library’s teen area. They hope that enhancing the space with art designed and installed by their peers will help attract more local teens to the library.
A formal award ceremony will be held at a later date.