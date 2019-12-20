WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation has awarded grants to local nonprofits in Waterloo through a competitive grant process.
Each award aligns with the foundation’s mission to contribute resources for the betterment of the greater Waterloo community and its citizens.
2019 recipients include:
Waterloo Youth City Council — As one of only five cities in Iowa that invites youth voices to City Hall, students in Waterloo’s four high schools explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting Waterloo’s youths today. Youths are selected by their peers and become civically engaged in their community’s local affairs. Civic-mindedness, collaboration, and solution-driven approaches are embraced.
Eye of the Needle Inc. — “Here We Go Again, with Enthusiasm” is how this nonprofit is celebrating its 15th anniversary, serving the needs of the unemployed, underemployed, elderly, newcomers, or anyone seeking self-sufficiency in the Cedar Valley. Last year, 1,265 clients received some form of service such as household or personal hygiene items, work attire, bus tickets, gas cards, or coins for laundry. Relying on volunteers and donations, the agency remains one of the few in the community that provide these essential services.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony — A tradition in the Cedar Valley since 1929, the symphony will perform at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on July 4. This free outdoor concert coincides with the Mayor’s Fireworks display and introduces the group to new and diverse audiences. Youths will be inspired when the winner of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s Youth Artist Concerto Competition is introduced at the celebration. Come and enjoy the sounds of Sousa marches, show tunes, light classical pieces and “The 1812 Overture,” complete with cannons.
You have free articles remaining.
Try Pie – Young women representing diverse cultural backgrounds and socio-economic statuses are learning life and leadership skills through meaningful employment at Try Pie. Just a few years ago, the mentored group was operating out of a church basement. Now, their downtown Waterloo storefront will be supplemented with a food truck, giving access to larger markets for sales. This expansion deepens leadership and entrepreneurial experiences for students, while serving a new customer base in Waterloo.
EMBARC (Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center) — Refugee women are often marginalized due to lack of education and vocational training. EMBARC, working through the Community Producers Garden, utilizes communal garden space to grow, sell and eat their own culturally specific produce. Ten youth will work alongside these women, learning business skills, marketing and agricultural production practices. This multi-year economic development initiative is empowering, embraces community collaboration and promotes self-sufficiency.
Since the foundation incorporated in 2015, more than $92,000 has been invested in philanthropic work in the community. The foundation solicits competitive proposals annually.
A formal awards ceremony will be held at a later date. To learn more about its grants program or to invest in projects that make a difference in Waterloo, call Michelle Temeyer, Executive Director (319) 883-6022 or visit www.wloocommunityfoundation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.