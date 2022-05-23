Waterloo community comes together to honor victims of mass shooting

WATERLOO – “For the first time in my entire life, I thought twice about going to the store.”

That’s what the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith told the crowd at a Monday night vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were killed and three hurt at a supermarket.

“I figured [the Buffalo store] was like a Hy-Vee on Logan,” Creighton-Smith said. “I thought, ‘this would be a good opportunity for someone filled with hatred.'”

On May 14, a teenager opened fire in a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in what police describe as a hate crime. The gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove about 200 miles to carry out the attack. He also livestreamed the shooting.

In a “manifesto” published by the alleged killer, Gendron wrote he chose the supermarket because it had the largest percentage of Black residents near his home.

Although over 800 miles away, the pain is being felt in Waterloo, with some leaders and residents feeling re-traumatized. The pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Charles Daniel, organized the vigil for the victims.

“When I was approached last week about holding a vigil, I did not want to do it,” NAACP President LaTanya Graves said. “We pray. And then within two days, three days, another shooting. Another death.”

Over the weekend, a young woman was killed in the 300 block of Manson Street in Waterloo. Police found the woman inside a car, and she was later pronounced dead.

The recent violence -- both in Buffalo and in Waterloo -- has left Black community leaders conflicted about what to do.

“How many vigils do you intend to have, because the destruction of Black lives is happening every day?” Waterloo Human Rights Director the Rev. Abraham Funchess asked. “How do you determine which funeral you’re going to highlight at this particular time?”

Monday night’s speakers attributed gun violence to poverty in the area.

A 24/7 Wall Street report that listed Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the sixth worst place to live if you’re Black in the U.S. notes the metro area has one of the largest unemployment gaps between white and Black residents. The national unemployment rate is 5.3%. The rate for white residents here is 3.1%. For Black residents it's 14.7%.

The unemployment rate feeds into the issue of poverty. In the area, more than 33% of Black residents live in poverty. Waterloo City Councilor Nia Wilder said if someone is stuck in a situation and doesn't have a solution, they are going to act in any way they can to resolve it, whether it’s right or wrong.

