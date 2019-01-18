Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights has canceled its workshop, “How to Protect Yourself from Bad Landlords” due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.

This workshop was to be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Resource Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.

Questions may be directed to Human Rights at 291-4441.

