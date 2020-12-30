Waterloo 'code girl,' breaks silence on WWII service before turning 100

It was so secret, Burdett said, she couldn’t even discuss an award she received for her work after the war.

The Navy awarded the Naval Communication Intelligence Organization, including Burdett, a unit commendation for their work. But the notification letter she received about the award said, “It is directed that, because of the nature of the services performed by this unit, no publicity be given to your receipt of this award.”

“I couldn’t tell my husband -- nobody,” she said. “I packed it away in the bank. It was there for 50 years, and after 50 years they said we could talk about it.”

And her husband Glenn, originally from Tennessee, was a career Navy man. “All he knew was, I was in communications. I couldn’t tell him any more.”

They married during the war, having been introduced through a mutual acquaintance in Washington.

Of their first date, she said, "We went out that night and spent the whole evening discussing how we were against wartime marriages. And then, we got married!"