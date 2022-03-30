 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Code Enforcement Board Seeking Candidates to fill Vacancy

City of Waterloo Iowa logo

WATERLOO – The city of Waterloo is seeking a Waterloo resident to serve as a volunteer board member on the Code Enforcement Board. Candidates should have a genuine concern for the welfare of the community and ability to attend violation appeal review meetings. Meetings take place on Thursday evenings as needed to address violations to International Property Maintenance Codes.

Interested parties should contact Maria Downing, code enforcement foreman, to obtain an application by calling (319) 291-3820 or request the application by email to Maria.Downing@Waterloo-IA.org.

