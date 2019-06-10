WATERLOO -- The city will be closing the Park Avenue bridge over the Cedar River from Tuesday for a week in order to repair it.
Waterloo civil engineer Jamie Knutson said Monday the city would be closing the bridge, one of the main arteries in downtown Waterloo, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, for bridge deck repair.
The bridge, made of steel with concrete over the top, needs spot repair where concrete no longer bonds to the steel, Knutson said Monday.
"It's not a lot -- just a few spots -- but it runs across all four lanes," Knutson said. He said crews will break apart the concrete and re-pour it.
The bridge, which was built in the 1930s, remained safe to drive on Monday, he said, though he said it is in need of a complete reconstruction.
"It's well past its design life," he said, noting a reconstruction has "been talked about for 15 years, (but) a new bridge is not cheap."
The bridge will remain closed through June 18, Knutson said in a release.
He advised those with questions to contact his office at 319-291-4312.
