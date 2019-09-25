WATERLOO --- Waterloo will hold its citywide Clean-up “Buck” Day Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waste Management Services site, 3505 Easton Ave.
It is open to all city of Waterloo residents. IDs maybe requested.
In order to defray costs, the following fees will be applied. Each vehicle entering the site will be charged $2. Major household appliances will be charged $1 each, limit three. Tires will be charged $4 per tire.
Residents are asked to have exact change to expedite their visit.
WHAT YOU CAN BRING:
1) Appliances: limit three per household, air conditioner, dehumidifier, freezer, refrigerator, clothes dryer, clothes washer, dishwasher, kitchen range, over/stove, microwave oven, furnace, thermostat, water heater, etc.
2) Tires: Automobile and pick-up truck tires (rim or no rim).
3) General bulk item “trash”: Televisions, computers, furniture, lawn furniture, clothing, bedding, scrap lumber and building remodeling and repair scrap materials, carpet, housewares, toys, bicycles, etc.
4) All Gas powered equipment: lawnmowers, weed eaters, tillers, snow blowers, etc. Power equipment must be drained of gas and oil prior to dumping.
WHAT YOU CANNOT BRING:
1) No garbage (Use your weekly garbage service)
2) No hazardous materials
3) No paint
4) No liquids: fuels, oils, pharmaceuticals, etc.
5) No batteries
6) No propane gas tanks
7) No tractor or semi tires
8) No yard waste or tree debris. Please use the yard waste dumpsite located in the 2749 Independence Ave. The yard waste dumpsite will be open this date for patrons.
Remember to properly secure your loads when transporting them to the Easton Avenue facility. Use a tarp or enclose waste materials for safety and sanitation purposes. The City of Waterloo will not be responsible for personal vehicle damage.
Citizens are asked to cooperate with these established guidelines. Questions or concerns may be directed to Waterloo Public Works-Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
