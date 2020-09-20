Waterloo citywide cleanup day is set

WATERLOO — The “Buck Day” citywide cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the waste management services site at 3505 Easton Ave. It is open to all Waterloo residents. I.D. maybe requested. Masks are required.
Each vehicle entering the site will be charged $2. Major household appliances cost $1 each, with a limit of three. There will be a charge of $4 per tire. Residents are asked to have exact change.
Accepted items
- Appliances (limit three per household) — air conditioner, dehumidifier, freezer, refrigerator, clothes dryer, clothes washer, dishwasher, kitchen range, over/stove, microwave oven, furnace, thermostat, water heater, etc.
- Tires — Automobile and pick-up truck tires (rim or no rim).
- General bulk item trash — Televisions, computers, furniture, lawn furniture, clothing, bedding, scrap lumber and building remodeling and repair scrap materials, carpet, housewares, toys, bicycles, etc.
- Gas-powered equipment — lawnmowers, weed eaters, tillers, snow blowers. Power equipment must be drained of gas and oil prior to dumping.
Not accepted
No garbage (please use your weekly garbage service), hazardous materials, paint, liquids: fuels, oils, pharmaceuticals, etc. No batteries, propane gas tanks, tractor or semi tires, yard waste or tree debris.
Yard waste can be taken to the yard waste dumpsite at 2749 Independence Ave., which will be open.
Please properly secure your loads when transporting them to the Easton Avenue facility. Use a tarp or enclose waste materials for safety and sanitation purposes. You will be expected to unload your items; city personnel will be available to assist you. The city of Waterloo will not be responsible for personal vehicle damage.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Waterloo Public Works-Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.