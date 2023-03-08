WATERLOO -- Trinity American Lutheran Church, located at 605 West Fourth St. in Waterloo will host a community meal on Wednesday, March 8.
It will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those attending should use the South Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.