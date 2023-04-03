CEDAR FALLS – The Waterloo Christian School faithful gathered inside the Diamond Event Center for a Saturday night gala to reflect upon a significant milestone in the school's history.

Waterloo Christian marks 50 years of existence this year, and Head of School Ryan Hall took to the podium to give more than 300 attendees a glimpse into the past of the school formerly known as Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy, as well as set expectations for what’s to come in the decades to follow.

Five decades ago, on April 1, 1973, a Walnut Ridge Christian Church committee held its third meeting to discuss plans for the future school, initially grades seven through 12. One of those members, Rich Hunter, happened to be at the gala.

Thirty students were enrolled for the first year, 80 in the next, before a decision was made in year three, 1975, to expand the school to kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We won’t go through every historical milestone of the next 47 years, but I think our history can best be described in this way: A long list of moments and decisions that required Waterloo Christian School to step out in faith,” said Hall in prepared remarks.

“What God asks of us in 2023 is no different than it was in 1973. To step out in faith. We do have one distinct advantage. We have 50 years of school history. And that history speaks over and over and over again of God’s good protection and provision.”

He said the gala marked the beginning of a one-year celebration, not of man or of the school, but of God's work through Waterloo Christian School "and the work that he will continue to do."

"It’s just our joy and privilege to be a small part of it. And you are a part of that work too," Hall told the gathering. "Whether that be through prayer, service, or generosity, you are a part of his work.”

The school, now offering pre-K to grade 12 at its facilities at 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave., projects its enrollment will reach 450 students next school year, 100 more than the 350 enrolled this current year with students from six counties. It is “the fastest growing school in Iowa over the past five years.”

That was exciting to a lot of families in attendance.

“The expansion piece of it is important. My husband and I are passionate about the outreach of the Cedar Valley and the families that can be reached in a Christian manner,” said Korry Peters, one of the many mothers in attendance. “We’re excited to watch it grow and see more families become impacted.”

Hall declared finding the “space” for future students is one of the most “monumental” challenges the school will face in the years to come. One of the most difficult conversations he has with families -- or what he called the “worst part” of his job -- centers around telling them the school has no room for their children.

He referenced other challenges related to the future, ranging from keeping students safe and "truly" creating a family-church partnership to the benefit of the children, to hiring enough qualified teachers, as well as staying on the course of “helping students know truth, pursue wisdom and serve Jesus Christ.”

Part of the expected enrollment bump will come as a result of the state-funded private school financial assistance package passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in January.

Attending the school in 2023-24 will cost qualifying families just $900 out of pocket for tuition set at $8,500. Before the new law, families would have been responsible for almost the entire cost.

“My hope is the school will continue to be Christ-centered, and that it will grow in numbers, and grow in spirituality while training our young people, because as the one speaker said tonight, our children are the next generation,” said Glen Groothuis, a father and grandfather of children and grandchildren who've gone through the school. "What we teach our children today is what’s going to be in society tomorrow."