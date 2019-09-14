WATERLOO – Brant Aderman traveled from his home in Live Oak, Calif., to honor a Waterloo child who died in July.
And he brought ice cream.
For the past year, Aderman, a Minnesota native and 30-year trucking veteran, has been using his personal time to bring frozen treats to people experiencing bad times, showing up with a tractor-trailer colorfully festooned with cartoon characters.
He bills it at the World’ Biggest Ice Cream Truck; he goes by the name The Ice Cream Man.
And on Friday, Aderman’s journey was for Dayonnis Porter, an 8-year-old Irving Elementary School student who passed away July 7 from a case of meningitis that wasn’t diagnosed until it was too late.
“I’m really happy to come to Waterloo for this family. They are the most appreciative and gracious. The death of Dayonnis is pretty tragic,” Aderman said.
Aderman had been in contact with Dayonnis’ aunt from Clive, and he put the Waterloo child’s photo on his cab’s interior, on a wall with special children lost to tragedy.
Social Action Inc. and Bakari Behavioral Health, where Dayonnis had been taking part in programming, became involved in Friday’s ice cream stop, volunteering Bakari's site at 515 Beech St.
“We decided in honor of Dayonnis to open it to the whole community,” said Thadine Graham, of Bakari.
Aderman makes one or two ice cream runs a month, but he said the truck attracts attention and draws children almost every time he parks, no matter the place. And he’s prepared, handing out stickers and other goodies.
“You’re never off duty when you’re an ice cream man,” he said.
Aderman has a Venmo account to collect donations through a smart phone app, but the lion share of the cost he pay for out of his own pocket.
