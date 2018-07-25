Editor's Note: This story has been update to reflect the child is from Waterloo, not Cedar Falls.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo child died in Mexico earlier this week after falling from a carnival ride.
Jenessy “Sophia” Villalpando, 3, daughter of Julissa Villalpando, and grandchild of Ruben Villalpando, who owns a Mexican restaurant in Waverly and a bar in Waterloo, was pronounced dead Monday morning at a Mexican hospital.
According to a news account in El Sol de Tijuana, the girl was vacationing in Mexico with family when they attended a fair in Penjamo in central Mexico. The girl was on her mother’s lap during a ride and slipped and fell to the ground, suffering a head injury.
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with expenses in bringing the girl back to Iowa for services, the family is in “complete shock, confused, and heartbroken. Sophia was so full of life, she was the family sunshine, the one who could make us all forget about our problems with her cheerful personality. All we want is to bring our little Angel home.”
The family was only a few days short of returning to Iowa when the tragedy struck.
Her grandfather Ruben runs El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Waverly and El Senor Tequila Nightclub in Waterloo.
