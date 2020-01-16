Waterloo charity receives state innovation fund grant

WATERLOO — A Waterloo charity is one of 14 recipients of a matching grant announced this week by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

One City United was awarded $1,500 through the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, which helps employers provide post-secondary training and education opportunities for their employees.

One City United will undertake a Momentum pilot project in Waterloo, according to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development. The neighborhood-based program connects unemployed and underemployed people with training, coaching and networking in construction. Eligible participants will earn construction credentials.

The project is designed for 14 at-risk young people, ages 18-24. The grant will be used for participant support costs such as transportation, child care and emergency funds.

This third round of Employer Innovation Fund grants distributes $244,100 to the recipients, part of $1.2 million given to 49 awardees across the state. Funding for the grant was approved by the Iowa Legislature in 2019.

For more information about the Employer Innovation Fund, go online to FutureReadyIowa.gov/innovation.

