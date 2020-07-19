Waterloo Center for the Arts opens 'The Lost Drive-In' Saturday with 'Mulan'

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Center for the Arts’ summer movie series “Cinema On the Cedar” is pulling up stakes, changing its name to “The Lost Drive-In” and moving its big inflatable screen to the parking lot at Lost Island Water Park.
Tickets go on sale Monday for “Mulan” on July 25, the first movie in the series. Movies are free, but online reservations are required at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org. Space is limited to 225 cars; there is no limit on the number of people in each vehicle. Those in attendance can listen to the movie in their vehicles by tuning into radio 90.3 FM.
Gates will open at 8 p.m., with the movie beginning around 9 p.m.
Traditionally the movies are shown at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. Rather than cancel the event because of COVID-19, WCA reached out to Lost Island Park with an alternative, said Craig Laue, WCA development and marketing manager.
“Social distancing makes it difficult to do events in the amphitheater. There have been so many cancellations of events in the area, and families are looking things to do,” he explained. “We reached out to Lost Island Park, and they were all for it.”
Laue was amazed when his initial Facebook post garnered 62,000 views and 690 shares.
“Drive-in movies bring back a little nostalgia, and it’s become a popular trend across the nation,” he said.
Logistically switching locations has been straightforward. “Lost Island has a huge parking lot that is well-marked, so we can stagger cars for physical distancing.
The screen will be located down from the Adventure Golf and Monaleo Speedway area. Concessions and restrooms will be available, with proper safety protocols in place,” Laue said.
“The Lost Drive-In” is being sponsored by Veridian Credit Union. They are providing mini bottles of hand sanitizer for handing out to patrons. Volunteers will direct traffic. Moviegoers can bring lawn chairs, if desired.
In addition to “Mulan” on Saturday, other movies are “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003) on Aug 6 and “The Lion King” ( 2019) on Aug. 29.
Online reservations will be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. on the Monday prior to the event. Reservation deadline is noon on the day of the event.
