Waterloo Center for the Arts opens 'The Lost Drive-In' Saturday with 'Mulan'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Center for the Arts’ summer movie series “Cinema On the Cedar” is pulling up stakes, changing its name to “The Lost Drive-In” and moving its big inflatable screen to the parking lot at Lost Island Water Park.

Tickets go on sale Monday for “Mulan” on July 25, the first movie in the series. Movies are free, but online reservations are required at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org. Space is limited to 225 cars; there is no limit on the number of people in each vehicle. Those in attendance can listen to the movie in their vehicles by tuning into radio 90.3 FM.

Gates will open at 8 p.m., with the movie beginning around 9 p.m.

Traditionally the movies are shown at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. Rather than cancel the event because of COVID-19, WCA reached out to Lost Island Park with an alternative, said Craig Laue, WCA development and marketing manager.

“Social distancing makes it difficult to do events in the amphitheater. There have been so many cancellations of events in the area, and families are looking things to do,” he explained. “We reached out to Lost Island Park, and they were all for it.”