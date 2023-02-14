WATERLOO — The parking lot at the Waterloo Center for the Arts is nearing the final stage of construction.

The City Council last week approved the cost of completion for the latest finished portion of the lot.

There is one more section of the parking lot to go – from Commercial Street up to two-thirds of the way toward the building. The recently finished portion was from right in front of the building. This came after the installation of colored concrete in the parking lot.

Those first two phases cost $1.2 million. The third phase is expected to cost about $900,000, City Engineer Jamie Knutson said, but has to go through the city’s bidding process first.

The project began in fiscal year 2021 and has included electrical projects, relocating utilities and removing old building foundations. Knutson said there was also an issue with a subcontractor that was removed from the job, so another company was brought in to take over.

“This has taken longer than any of us were hoping for,” Knutson said.

The final section of the parking lot will undergo construction in 2024 and take a couple months to complete.

Last fall, the Waterloo Center for the Arts unveiled Phelps Melody Park. It includes six outdoor musical instruments. Next to the park there is a pair of kaleidoscope structures.

The inside of the WCA could have some upgrades coming, too. A study led by InVision Architecture is looking at the Waterloo Community Playhouse, based across the street in the Walker Building, being housed solely in the art center. The firm will review the playhouse and center spaces to see what options there may be for a future project.

The Walker Building holds a small theater space, administrative offices, a classroom, costume storage and rentals, and small prop storage.

The Hope Martin Theatre inside the WCA is in need of a new lighting system. While the theater was shut down during the pandemic, a new stage floor was installed.