WATERLOO – The Waterloo Center for the Arts is looking for artists to showcase and sell their original works of art at this year's Holiday Arts Festival.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The festival is a juried art show and it is the premier indoor arts festival in the Cedar Valley that kicks off the holiday shopping season with a variety of artists from all around Iowa and beyond with various artistic styles and one-of-a-kind products. All mediums are welcome and early setup hours are available.

In order to maintain the highest level of quality and variety of original artwork, all artists must apply annually. The deadline is Sept. 15.

A jury fee is $15, a single booth fee is $100 and a double booth fee is $200.

Visit waterloocenterforthearts.org to apply.

