Waterloo celebrates 40 years of My Waterloo Days

WATERLOO – People gathered downtown Friday night and Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of My Waterloo Days.

The theme for this year’s event is “We are Waterloo.”

Crowds lined the streets in the center of the city Friday night for the My Waterloo Days Parade. Families enjoyed the craft and vendor fair, the Family Fun Zone, a variety of food vendors and live music that played until midnight.

“I love (the theme),” My Waterloo Days volunteer Jeanne Miller said. “It’s nice to get people excited about Waterloo. We have so much to offer here.”

On Saturday, a classic car show lined East Fourth Street downtown while small business vendors popped up on Mulberry Street. There was a color run and kids bike races in the morning, as well as a softball tournament at the Hoing-Rice Softball complex.

Around noon, the fun picked up in Lincoln Park, where the attractions from the previous night resumed. In addition, for the first time My Waterloo Days collaborated with the Bill Reilly Talent Search. The first place winner from each category will win prizes and get to compete at the Iowa State Fair.

Another event popular with children was at the Waterloo Public Library’s tent. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., around 50 kids signed up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program allows kids through age 5 to receive books mailed to their house for free. Amy Rousselow, the library’s marketing manager, said it is a great way to keep families connected to books in the summer months.

There also was a bags tournament in Lincoln Park on Saturday afternoon.

Many families returned to My Waterloo Days after missing in recent years due to the pandemic, while others have been coming every year. One family said they go to every event, from the parade to the concerts. One of the young sons in the family sported multiple medals from competing in the children’s bike races.

The festivities conclude with a performance by the Waterhawks Ski Team at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Lake in Evansdale.

Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo’s executive director, said the crowds have been amazing and energetic.

She thought the theme of this year’s event summed up the spirit of My Waterloo Days.

“It’s great to celebrate our community, diversity, successes and how far we’ve come in our community,” Rucker said.

Rucker also said the minute this year’s event is over, she will start planning next year's festival.

Next year’s My Waterloo Days will be June 5 through June 11. The celebrations in Lincoln Park will be June 9 and 10. Rucker said a theme hasn’t been decided yet.

She said Main Street Waterloo is always looking for volunteers and ways to improve. If you have any suggestions, call (319) 291-2038.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0