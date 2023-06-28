WATERLOO — For the second day in a row, the air quality in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is in the “unhealthy” range.

According to AirNow.gov, on Wednesday morning Waterloo had an air quality index reading of 198, which is worse than Tuesday’s levels.

The index runs from zero to 500 with the higher the number, the worse the air quality. Wednesday's reading is just short of falling into the “very unhealthy” range.

Cedar Rapids was in the very unhealthy range with a reading of 211, according to the site.

The elevated levels of particulates in the air are a result of smoke from wildfires in Canada, according to officials. An air quality advisory issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday remains in effect.

“Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to increase throughout the day and persist through Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state,” the alert states.

The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors, according to the DNR.

