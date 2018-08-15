Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES -- More talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 59th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Sprout Division: Emmi Flynn, 11, of Waterloo, who performed a vocal solo.

Senior Division: Lily Gast, 18, of Cedar Falls, who performed a vocal solo; Abby Zeets, 16, of Waterloo, who performed a vocal solo; and Erin McRae, 15, of Cedar Falls, who performed a vocal solo.

