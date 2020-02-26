Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will honor its own at Saturday's concert

CEDAR FALLS –The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will honor musicians in the orchestra when it presents “Honoring Our Own” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Featured soloist is WCFSO bassoonist Cayla Bellamy. The orchestra will be showcased on Johannes Brahms’ beloved Symphony No. 4, conducted by Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger. Weinberger and Bellamy will lead a free pre-concert talk beginning at 6 p.m. in Jebe Hall at GBPAC.

The concert continues the symphony’s 90th anniversary season.

As part of the symphony’s 2019-2020 Education Program, members of the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra will perform alongside symphony musicians at the concert. This side-by-side experience provides valuable experience for students and insight into what it is like to perform with a professional orchestra, said Rich Freverts, wcfsymphony executive director.

Music by famed American composer Joan Tower, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” and “Red Maple,” will be performed during the first half of the concert. Tower received the Gold Baton Award in 2019 from the League of American Orchestras and was named Musical America’s 2020 composer of the year. Featuring the pieces is part of the symphony’s focus on female composers this season.