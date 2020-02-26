Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will honor its own at Saturday's concert

CEDAR FALLS –The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will honor musicians in the orchestra when it presents “Honoring Our Own” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Featured soloist is WCFSO bassoonist Cayla Bellamy. The orchestra will be showcased on Johannes Brahms’ beloved Symphony No. 4, conducted by Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger. Weinberger and Bellamy will lead a free pre-concert talk beginning at 6 p.m. in Jebe Hall at GBPAC.
The concert continues the symphony’s 90th anniversary season.
As part of the symphony’s 2019-2020 Education Program, members of the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra will perform alongside symphony musicians at the concert. This side-by-side experience provides valuable experience for students and insight into what it is like to perform with a professional orchestra, said Rich Freverts, wcfsymphony executive director.
Music by famed American composer Joan Tower, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” and “Red Maple,” will be performed during the first half of the concert. Tower received the Gold Baton Award in 2019 from the League of American Orchestras and was named Musical America’s 2020 composer of the year. Featuring the pieces is part of the symphony’s focus on female composers this season.
A jazz combo from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music will perform in the lobby before the concert.
Bellamy is assistant professor of bassoon at UNI. A core bassoonist and contrabassoonist with the wcfsymphony, she also is a member of the Iowa-based Karios Trio. She released her debut album, “Double or Nothing,” in 2018 with Navy Field Band bassoonist J. Benjamin Smith. Her recording of Alex Shapiro’s “Deep” was included in the 2018 compilation album Mark Moods Vol. 1, and she also soon will be heard on William Ludwig’s solo and chamber music LP, “A Bassoonists’ World.”
She received her doctorate of music degree at Indiana University and her bachelor and master of music degrees from the University of Georgia, where she was a National Presser Scholar.
Tickets are available at the GBPAC box office, through UNItix at (319) 273-4849 or at wcfsymphony.org. Adult ticket prices range from $20 to $54. All student tickets, including K-12 through college, are $5 per ticket.