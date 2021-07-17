Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony returns to concert hall with a "bang" in September

CEDAR FALLS – Go for it.
That was the attitude at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra when it came to planning the first half of its upcoming season, said Executive Director Rich Frevert.
The first half of the season opens with an “Out of This World” theme in September and ends with a performance by Iowa’s own “American Idol” Maddie Poppe on New Year’s Eve.
In the later half, the orchestra will provide accompaniment for a National Geographic film documentary, “JANE,” and showcase a multimedia collaboration with Gary Kelley featuring lowa blues legend Kevin Burt and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak.
“We wanted to come back with a bang,” said Frevert. “This series of concerts has really fun and uplifting programs, and Maddie Poppe fits perfectly into that – the success she’s had and her willingness to remember the Cedar Valley. We hope people are as excited about coming back to live concerts as we are.”
The opening concert Sept. 18 signals a return to the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and features a constellation of music from John Williams’ latest “Star Wars” trilogy, Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” and a new work by Augusta Read Thomas.
“There’s something special about hearing an orchestra play – a large group of people working together and playing unbelievably grandiose music. That’s what we’ve been missing in the last 1 1/2 years,” said Jason Weinberger, conductor and Pauline Barrett Artistic Director.
On Oct. 16, the orchestra returns to the Brown Derby Ballroom in downtown Waterloo with a smaller ensemble for a concert pair at 4 and 7 p.m. The program will feature Viennese party music by Mozart and contemporaries, including “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (“A Little Night Music”), with its “lost” dance movement.
For Halloween “Villains & Superheroes” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Gallagher Bluedorn will feature music from the “Superman” and Marvel films alongside orchestral epics by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Mozart and others.
“It seems that in popular entertainment, classical music is always associated with the bad guys. So we’ll try to unwind why and how the tradition of classical music is such a big influence. The bold, brash orchestral style of writing for concert halls moved right into the movies and is such a good connection,” said Weinberger.
A homegrown talent with national celebrity — Clarksville’s own Maddie Poppe — headlines the New Year’s Eve pops concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Gallagher Bluedorn. Poppe will be accompanied in new orchestral arrangements. Selections from “Nutcracker Suite” and holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are on the program, too.
“It’s nice to mix it up a bit and an incredible opportunity for us to show people what we do. Maddie will be performing with the orchestra and doing some solo work, and we’ll play music appropriate for the season and the setting,” Weinberger said.
The season’s second half opens with “JANE,” the NatGeo documentary about chimpanzee conservationist Jane Goodall, with the orchestra performing music composed by Philip Glass. The March 12 concert was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.
On May 26, Gary Kelley’s intimate multimedia presentation will weave together the music of Bach and Robert Johnson featuring wcfsymphony principal cello Isaac Pastor-Chermak and blues guitarist Kevin Burt.
The wcfsymphony also will serve as pit orchestra for “Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in three performances in April. The show is a collaborative production with the orchestra, the Gallagher Bluedorn, University of Northern Iowa School of Music, Waterloo Community Playhouse and Cedar Falls Community Theatre. This performance is not part of the symphony’s season.
Tickets are available at www.wcfsymphony.org, or at UNITix at 273-4849, or by calling the wcfsymphony at 273-3373.