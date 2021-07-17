Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony returns to concert hall with a "bang" in September

On Oct. 16, the orchestra returns to the Brown Derby Ballroom in downtown Waterloo with a smaller ensemble for a concert pair at 4 and 7 p.m. The program will feature Viennese party music by Mozart and contemporaries, including “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (“A Little Night Music”), with its “lost” dance movement.

For Halloween “Villains & Superheroes” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Gallagher Bluedorn will feature music from the “Superman” and Marvel films alongside orchestral epics by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Mozart and others.

“It seems that in popular entertainment, classical music is always associated with the bad guys. So we’ll try to unwind why and how the tradition of classical music is such a big influence. The bold, brash orchestral style of writing for concert halls moved right into the movies and is such a good connection,” said Weinberger.

A homegrown talent with national celebrity — Clarksville’s own Maddie Poppe — headlines the New Year’s Eve pops concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Gallagher Bluedorn. Poppe will be accompanied in new orchestral arrangements. Selections from “Nutcracker Suite” and holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are on the program, too.