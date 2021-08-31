Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Pops concert to feature Travis & Abby Turpin

“The Turpins are a lot of fun and very engaging and entertaining with some audience participation and great music.”

The duo also will perform solo on “Fields of Gold.”

Abby Turpin has been a news anchor on KWWL-TV since 2017, but is leaving to become communications director for Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit. The job allows her to work remotely, and she and her family will remain in the Cedar Valley. Her last day at KWWL is Sept. 1.

Travis Turpin is a real estate agent. They met in 2008 at Opryland and began singing together. Travis headlined a one-man show on cruise ships and performed in Broadway tours and regional theater productions.

“I think we’ve all really felt the pandemic’s effect on the world of live music shows and performances. It’s exciting for Abby and me to get back out there and do this show with these great local musicians,” Travis Turpin said.

Abby Turpin agreed. “With our backgrounds in music, it’s always been important to us to be involved with and support music and arts organizations. It’s really a joy for us to perform a show for the community we are so proud to live in.”