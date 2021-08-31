Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Pops concert to feature Travis & Abby Turpin

CEDAR FALLS — Vocalist Travis Turpin and special guest Abby Turpin will close the summer season with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra on Saturday.
The Pops concert begins at 7 p.m. on the Veridian Credit Union Stage at River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St. Admission is free.
Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor, said the orchestra will perform selections from “West Side Story” and Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango.”
The Turpins will join the orchestra for such standards as “Unforgettable,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Desperado” and “Take it Easy,” with arrangements by Jonathan Schwabe, a University of Northern Iowa School of Music professor.
“We’ll have horns, strings, woodwinds, percussion and a rhythm section on stage. Having a whole rhythm section with the orchestra is not something we do on a regular basis. The section is like a band playing with the singers and leading the way,” said Weinberger.
He describes it as “pretty easy for an orchestra to follow a rhythm section – it’s like having a metronome to mark time in the middle of the orchestra.”
There will be an Elvis medley and “a great rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ These are songs everyone already knows, but these are new arrangements by Jonathan Schwabe, and you’ll be hearing them with a full orchestra, so that’s pretty cool,” Weinberger said.
“The Turpins are a lot of fun and very engaging and entertaining with some audience participation and great music.”
The duo also will perform solo on “Fields of Gold.”
Abby Turpin has been a news anchor on KWWL-TV since 2017, but is leaving to become communications director for Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit. The job allows her to work remotely, and she and her family will remain in the Cedar Valley. Her last day at KWWL is Sept. 1.
Travis Turpin is a real estate agent. They met in 2008 at Opryland and began singing together. Travis headlined a one-man show on cruise ships and performed in Broadway tours and regional theater productions.
“I think we’ve all really felt the pandemic’s effect on the world of live music shows and performances. It’s exciting for Abby and me to get back out there and do this show with these great local musicians,” Travis Turpin said.
Abby Turpin agreed. “With our backgrounds in music, it’s always been important to us to be involved with and support music and arts organizations. It’s really a joy for us to perform a show for the community we are so proud to live in.”
The orchestra is making its debut on the River Place Plaza stage. “We’re really excited about this venue. It’s a fantastic place for us to perform, and I think it could be a long-term place for us to do outdoor concerts,” Weinberger said.
The recent surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted the orchestra to indefinitely postpone its Sept. 18 season-opening concert. No date has been set for a rescheduled concert.
“We’re keeping our options open, constantly evaluating the situation and keeping close tabs on how we emulate best practices and follow local regulations,” the conductor said. Maintaining distances on stage between musicians and taking steps to ensure the safety of patrons are among steps that have been taken.
Families with children are welcome at Saturday’s concert, and concert-goers may bring lawn chairs and blankets to the venue. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks during the concert.