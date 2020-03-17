Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony orchestras cancels April concerts

CEDAR FALLS -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has announced changes to its concert schedule for the month of April due to coronavirus concerns.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Youth Concerts scheduled for April 7 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center have been canceled.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony concert on April 18, presenting the National Geographic documentary "JANE," will be postponed to a later date, most likely in the 2020-2021 season. The program will be identical to the one scheduled for April 18.

Patrons holding tickets for "JANE" asked to await the announcement of the rescheduled date before making a decision about exchanging or refunding your ticket. The symphony will contact ticket holders by email with more information when the concert has been rescheduled, including ticketing options, refund and donation procedures. Donations by patrons of the cost of their ticket will be welcomed.