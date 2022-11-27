Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra to perform Ellington, Handel at Antioch Baptist Church

WATERLOO — Music can build bridges between the communities, particularly during the holiday season, said the Rev. Charles Daniel.

“Music and the arts have the ability to engage humanity and encourage cultural and social growth. Nothing beats the power of music,” said Daniel, senior pastor at Antioch Baptist Church.

At 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Antioch Baptist Church will add another page to its history as hosts for a Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra performance, “Holidays at Antioch.” The concert will take place at the historic church, 426 Sumner St., in Waterloo.

Daniel describes the concert as “a thrill of a lifetime. Let’s celebrate all faiths, all humanity, all socio-economic backgrounds and come together in this beautiful place to celebrate life, have a little fun and reintroduce this historic church to the community as a vibrant oasis of hope.”

Symphony conductor and artistic director Jason Weinberger is equally excited.

“It’s just fantastic that we get to do this. It’s a wonderful opportunity in so many ways, and I’m really glad the Antioch team invited us. Actually, it’s pretty unusual to have interest from the venue. Normally we’re the ones knocking on the door,” he explained.

“That’s impressive, and it stood out. This church is going to be a wonderful host.”

Antioch was started in 1912 and formally established in 1913 in a storefront as the first African-American Baptist church in Waterloo. The symphony was founded in 1929. This collaboration is symphony’s first visit to the church and is part of the church’s outreach, said Miriam Tyson, Antioch’s project manager.

“We have a dynamic mission, a holistic ministry that offers a balanced approach to ministry and growth. We try to meet the needs, and sometimes the ‘wants,’ of people in the community, so we have career fairs, a monthly community dinner and other programs.”

The concert is a fun, educational and creative way to connect with the community, Tyson explained.

Weinberger said the full orchestra will perform two selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including a sing-along. While “Messiah” is frequently performed at Easter, it’s also become a Christmas favorite because parts of the oratorio celebrate Christ’s birth.

Other favorites are on the program, including Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and the version by Duke Ellington. “The Ellington is a significant and difficult piece of music, a complicated and challenging piece to play, so it’s two sides of the same coin and neat to hear. It’s a hard program for the orchestra, and it’s fun to do something a little different and mix it up,” said Weinberger.

Another sing-along is planned to encourage participation and “shared music making,” the conductor explained. “What’s interesting is that the Antioch team didn’t say ‘let’s do Pops stuff. They want to hear the orchestra play challenging music. When someone comes to you with that kind of interest, it’s a blessing.”

Daniel added, “We’re so excited about the sing-along opportunity to blend our voices and raise our voices to make up this beautiful community choir.”

Tickets are $16.75 for adults; $11.75 for students; and $6.75 for youth, available by calling (319) 273-4849, visiting the symphony ticket office at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls, or online at www.wcpsymphony.org or unitix.evenue.net.