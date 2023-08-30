CEDAR FALLS — Fifteen years ago, Gary Kelley and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra collaborated on a reimagining of “The Planets.” It was the beginning of a groundbreaking artistic partnership that also has produced “Bach and The Blues,” “A New Nutcracker,” “MLK” and other world premiere events.

The long-time alliance will be celebrated in an 8 p.m. concert Saturday at River Place Plaza in downtown Cedar Falls. It is free and open to the public. Rain date is Sunday.

“It’s the third year running that we’ve done a Labor Day weekend concert, and we see these concerts as our gift to the community,” said Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony conductor. “This is a sampler, a celebration of Gary Kelley, a retrospective of projects we’ve done with Gary. That’s what’s cool for us,” said Weinberger.

Highlights will include excerpts from “The Planets Reimagined,” “Three Black Kings,” “A New Nutcracker,” “Nachtmusik,” “To the New World” and “Bach and the Blues.” There also will be a surprise premiere, Weinberger said. Guest artists will perform, including the University of Northern Iowa Marching Band.

“Every single one of these collaborations has been great fun. I’ve enjoyed them all,” said Kelley. “The subject matter is always a big deal to me, and I have to get artistically addicted to the artistic vision.”

Describing the process as “telling a musical story visually” through his art, Kelley credits video director Jacob Meade, formerly technical director at The New Live in Cedar Falls, for helping conceptualize and animate the music-driven narratives on many of the symphony projects.

The symphony’s official season opener is at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, “Beethoven and Bartok” in the Catherine Cassidy Gallagher Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Currently closed for construction, the facility will be partially open for this performance.

“This will be our only orchestra concert this fall in the Gallagher Bluedorn. It’s going to be spectacular, and the level of virtuosity will be off the charts,” Weinberger said. “What we’re trying to do this season, because we knew the Great Hall wasn’t going to be an option for several concerts, is to take advantage of special venues in our community.”

What matters most, Weinberger explained, “is introducing the community to all this great music and show the talent of the musicians we have in this orchestra. People who grew up here and came to symphony concerts as kids are now musicians playing in the orchestra and sharing their talents like shining lights.”

Pianist Awadagin Pratt will be the featured guest artist for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Described as an “electric” musician, Pratt is acclaimed for his intense performances. He is currently professor of piano at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra is on the program, as well.

On Nov. 11, the symphony will mark Veterans’ Day with a 7 p.m. “Vita Militar” concert at Waterloo’s East High School.

“It’s exciting to be performing at East High because it’s part of our history,” Weinberger said. In 1929, G.T. Bennett, director of the East High School Orchestra, was among co-founders of the symphony, which played its first performances at the school.

Weinberger describes this concert as “different than what is usually programmed around the country on Veterans’ Day. We’re not really focusing on patriotic music, but music that connects to the experience of military service and tells the story of going off to war and coming back as portrayed by composers over the centuries. I’ve never seen it portrayed like this before.”

Waterloo native Joel Waggoner will be center stage for a musical New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Catherine Cassidy Great Hall. “Broadway to Billboard” will feature original arrangements and new collaborations. He has appeared on Broadway in “School of Rock” and “Be More Chill,” as well as off-Broadway and was in the original cast for the Ahrens & Flaherty musical, “Knoxville.”

A full orchestra set featuring Waggoner’s talents will be followed by an after-party with an intimate cabaret performance. “It’s going to be a blast. Joe is such a great personality, and he’s such a dynamic artist. It will be full of spirit and fun, created especially for this occasion and a real celebration,’” said Weinberger.

The Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo will be the setting for a March 2 concert, “Appalachian Spring, Meet OK Factor.” The candlelight concert begins at 4 p.m. and features the original version of Aaron Copland’s piece, paired with a new work by alt-classical band OK Factor, cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Colahan. George Gershwin’s “Lullaby” is on the program, as well. An evening performance is planned at 7:30 p.m.

On March 30, the 7 p.m. “A Slavic Easter” concert in the GBPAC Great Hall will feature spring renewal music from East and West. The musical Easter performance will feature Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 and John Luther Adams’ spiritual Midwest soundscape, “Become River.”

The season concludes with two performances of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in concert. At 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27, the wcfsymphony will perform John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live as audiences watch the iconic film.

“Building on our massive success with a sold-out ‘Harry Potter,’ we’re doing two performances of the blockbuster ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ so people don’t miss out on getting tickets. It’s a great score. I grew up with these movies and to finally get to perform the score with the symphony is incredible,” Weinberger added.

Tickets can be purchased online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the Gallagher Bluedorn’s UNItix box office, and by calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373.

