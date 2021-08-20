Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra postpones season opener because of Delta variant

CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has indefinitely postponed their Sept. 18 "Out of this World" season opening concert due to the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

No date has been set for the rescheduled concert. Executive Director Rich Frevert said the intention is to schedule the performance prior to the end of the 2021-2022 season. The rescheduled concert date will be announced at a later time.

Tickets already purchased for the Sept. 18 concert will be honored at the rescheduled performance. Patrons that have purchased tickets will be contacted by phone in the coming days to discuss ticketing options.

Patrons with questions may direct them to the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373 or the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849. The wcfsymphony may be reached by email at office@wcfsymphony.org. Up to date concert information may also be found online at wcfsymphony.org.

