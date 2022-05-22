Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra opens Sounds of Summer concert series June 4

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will open its "Sounds of Summer" concert season June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. "Sounds of the American West" brings together classical, movie and popular music performed by the full wcfsymphony under the baton of Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.

The concert is free and open to the public.

"The Cowboys Overture" by John Williams opens the concert, followed by Dvorak's "American Suite," and "Chokfi" by American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma.

Also being performed is the "Trio from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'" by Ennio Marricone, ending with Aaron Copland's "Rodeo."

This is the first of four free outdoor concerts with wcfsymphony in the "Sounds of Summer" series.

The orchestra will perform a concert of inspirational and patriotic music at the annual Mayor’s Fireworks celebration at the Riverloop Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. July 2. This concert will be repeated at 7 p.m. July 3 at Kohlmann Park in Waverly. Rounding out the season is "All That Jazz" Sept. 3 at the River Place Plaza Stage in downtown Cedar Falls.

For more information, contact the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373, by email to office@wcfsymphony.org or online at wcfsymphony.org.

