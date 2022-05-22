Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra opens Sounds of Summer concert series June 4

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will open its "Sounds of Summer" concert season June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. "Sounds of the American West" brings together classical, movie and popular music performed by the full wcfsymphony under the baton of Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.
The concert is free and open to the public.
"The Cowboys Overture" by John Williams opens the concert, followed by Dvorak's "American Suite," and "Chokfi" by American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma.
Also being performed is the "Trio from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'" by Ennio Marricone, ending with Aaron Copland's "Rodeo."
This is the first of four free outdoor concerts with wcfsymphony in the "Sounds of Summer" series.
The orchestra will perform a concert of inspirational and patriotic music at the annual Mayor’s Fireworks celebration at the Riverloop Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. July 2. This concert will be repeated at 7 p.m. July 3 at Kohlmann Park in Waverly. Rounding out the season is "All That Jazz" Sept. 3 at the River Place Plaza Stage in downtown Cedar Falls.
For more information, contact the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373, by email to
office@wcfsymphony.org or online at wcfsymphony.org.
PHOTOS Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
Kelley 4
Gary Kelley's artwork from his graphic novel "Bach and the Blues: Pablo Casals and Robert Johnson" will be featured in a multi-media concert event with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kelley 2
Gary Kelley's artwork from his graphic novel "Bach and the Blues: Pablo Casals and Robert Johnson," whose artwork will be featured in a multi-media concert event with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
isaac pastor-chermak .jpg
Isaac Pastor-Chermak
COURTESY PHOTO
kevin burt NEW 2022.jpg
Kevin Burt
COURTESY PHOTO
Mike Conrad .jpg
Michael Conrad
COURTESY PHOTO
Irish Fest 8
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra performs in downtown Waterloo during the Iowa Irish Fest on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
wcfsymphony-orchestra-NEW.jpg
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
RANDY DARST PHOTO
032619kw-youth-concerts-01
Students from Orchard Hill Elementary clap as the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra Symphony performs at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in 2019.
Kelly Wenzel
nachito with wcfso.jpg
Famed Cuban pianist Ignacio "Nachito" Herrera is shown playing with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 21. Conductor Jason Weinberger was on the podium.
COURTESY PHOTO
wcfso-dec12-2 glorious brass musicians
Brass players were scattered about 10 feet apart for the recorded holiday concert.
WCFSO PHOTO
wcfso-dec12-3 glorious brass trumpet
The concert features some big brass holiday favorites from the repertoire.
WCFSO PHOTO
wcfso-dec12-4 glorious brass trombone
Musicians like this trombonist show off the stellar acoustics of the GBPAC's Great Hall by playing from the balcony in the wcfsymphony concert premiering Dec. 12.
WCFSO PHOTO
jason-weinberger
Jason Weinberger
COURTESY PHOTO
baroque-holiday-brown-derby.jpg
The symphony in concert at the Brown Derby Ballroom in downtown Waterloo.
COURTESY PHOTO BY RANDY DARST
103016bp-harry-potter-costume-contest-4
Jason Weinberger conducts the Harry Potter costume contest before the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Symphony performance at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Brandon Pollock
103016bp-harry-potter-costume-contest-1
Annie Wittrock strides across the stage in front of conductor Jason Weinberger during the Harry Potter costume contest before the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Symphony performance at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Brandon Pollock
jason-weinberger
Jason Weinberger
COURTESY PHOTO
041516file-weinberger-jason-2
Cycling is one of wcfsymphony conductor Jason Weinberger’s favorite activities. Now he’s connected to the symphony with Saturday’s classical concert and a cycling festival in May.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
wcfsymphony-overview
The wcfsymphony on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center with Jason Weinberger at the podium.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
090819kg-stone-soup-2
Rich Frevert, executive director of the WCFsymphony, teaches Elise Ferguson, 6, how to play the trumpet at the Stone Soul Picnic on Sunday at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.
Kristin Guess
091118ho-rich-frevert
Rich Frevert
040919kw-gary-kelley-01
Gary Kelley stands by his easel with some of his pastels from the Dvorak collection.
Kelly Wenzel
dvorak-illustration
GARY KELLEY ILLUSTRATION
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.